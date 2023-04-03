At around 8.50pm on March 31, a man entered the Co-op store on Great Southsea Street where he threatened a staff member with a screwdriver and then stole more than £200 from the till.

Then at approximately 8.40pm the next day, April 1, a man entered the same store in possession of a hammer and took money from the till. Less than 10 minutes later, it was then reported that a man had entered Castle News in Castle Road and threatened a staff member with a hammer before stealing money from the till. He then ran to the bottom of Castle Road towards Southsea Common.

No-one was injured in either incident and the police have been in the area carrying out enquiries and will continue to patrol the area over the coming days.

Police have released images of two men they would like to speak to. Two images are shown of one of the men and one image of the second man

As part of the investigation, officers have obtained these images of two men they would like to speak to.

The police would like to speak the man in a black hoodie in connection with these incidents, pictured on April 1. He is described as a white man who is approximately 5ft 10ins tall and he was wearing a black face covering, a black hoodie with a white logo on the top left hand side and grey stripes down the arms, black trousers, white trainers and white gloves.

The police would like to also speak to a second man who was pictured on March 31 and he is described as a white man, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall and of average build. He was wearing a black face covering, a dark olive green hoodie with a logo on the top left bicep area, dark olive green tracksuit bottoms, a black hood, white gloves and white and grey trainers, identified Nike Airmax 95s.

The police are hopeful that someone may recognise those pictured from the clothing as you cannot see their faces.

They would also like to hear from anyone who was driving through the area at the time and may have dash cam footage of the man or any suspicious activity that may assist with the enquiries.

Anyone who has CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage from the nearby area who they have not yet spoken to is also asked to contact them If you have information that may assist our investigation call 101 quoting 44230128450.