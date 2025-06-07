WATCH: Police probe murder scene of 'beautiful' woman - picture gallery

Samantha Murphy, 32, was tragically found dead around 7.30am on Thursday in Wadham Road, North End.

A 32-year-old man from Petersfield and a man from Havant, also 32, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at this time. The man from Havant was arrested after a police helicopter was deployed to help with the search around midnight on Thursday.

Police have been at the scene for the last two days carrying out enquiries. A large white forensic tent remains in the front garden of the property while flowers have been placed on the wall by the house. A note from Samantha’s sisters reads: “To our beautiful Sammy. We will love and miss you forever. Nothing will ever be the same without you. Love you always, your broken-hearted sisters.”

You can see the scene of the incident above in the video and pictures below.

