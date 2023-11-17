Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police carried out the warrant in Brockhurst Road yesterday morning (November 16) at 9am. A 21-year-old male from Gosport was detained on suspicion of supplying a Class A drug.

Acting Sergeant Stapenhill, of Gosport Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We will continue to carry out warrants, such as this one, in a bid to significantly reduce the amount of illegal drugs on our streets. Drugs can have a significant impact on crime in our communities.

Police storming the flat in Brockhurst Road, Gosport, on the morning of November 16. Picture: Gosport Police.

"Targeting them is a priority for us, as we know they can be associated with exploitation, organised criminality and violence. Warrants can also provide an opportunity for us to support and protect those who are most vulnerable - those who become victims of exploitation.

"We all have a responsibility to look for the signs of exploitation, such as a child with new clothing, an expensive phone or unexplained cash. Their behaviour may have also suddenly changed, or they may have suddenly started going missing.

"You are our eyes and ears, so please continue to report information about drug dealing or exploitation to us – it allows us to take action and lock up criminals. We will continue to target those who are involved in drug supply, holding them to account for their actions and making their lives as difficult as possible.”