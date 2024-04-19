Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday, officers executed two warrants at flats in Martin Snape House where heroin and cannabis were seized. A 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Class A drugs possession. He was released from custody but remains under investigation.

The video shows entry to and searches of Martin Snape House where drugs were seized. White powder, seen in the video, was also seized following a vehicle stop in Elson Road and subsequent address search.

Police also targeted criminals who use the road network across Gosport, Fareham and Lee-on-the-Solent. A number of other vehicles were also stopped by the team, with drivers drug wiped and dealt with for other offences including defective brake lights and document offences. Two drivers were also arrested for drug driving.

On Wednesday morning our District Policing Team (DPT) colleagues stopped a vehicle in Elson Road and arrested a 33-year-old driver and a 26-year-old female passenger, on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

They have been released from custody but remain under investigation while our enquiries into drug supply continue. The vehicle was searched and a number of grip sealed bags of white powder were located along with cash. A nearby address was also searched where police located further quantities of Class A drugs and more cash.

On Thursday, officers were out patrolling Rowner. A man in a camper van was approached by officers in the ASDA car park, before he ran off across a nearby field.

Officers caught up with him and he was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply. The 47-year-old remains in custody. Officers seized a large bag of crack cocaine which was dropped in the field during this incident, and seized the camper van.

The same day, officers stopped and searched a 15-year-old boy in an alleyway near Mayfield Road. 8 wraps of crack and heroin were seized, and the search of a nearby address led to the seizure of two golf ball sized quantities of suspected crack and heroin. Police also seized some cannabis, digital devices and drugs paraphernalia.