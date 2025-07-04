WATCH: Police smash door of property in Portsmouth as officers surround the house

A number of police vehicles were in a Portsmouth street this morning as officers surrounded a house and forced entry.

Six police cars and a van were spotted in Cumberland Street this morning (Friday, July 4). The large police presence saw officers surround a property before they can be heard bashing down the door of a property.

Having gained entry the police left the scene shortly afterwards.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for comment on the incident. As soon as there are any further details we will provide an update.

Watch the video embedded in this article to see officers surrounding the property.