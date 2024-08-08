WATCH: Police standing guard in Portsmouth road cordoned off
Police are standing guard in a Portsmouth road which has been cordoned off.
A police officer was seen stood in the middle of Brightstone Road by the junction with Medina Road, Cosham, and blocking entry around 7am this morning.
A crime scene has been placed across the road where a police car is parked up.
Hampshire police have been contacted for details on the incident.