WATCH: Police standing guard in Portsmouth road cordoned off

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 09:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are standing guard in a Portsmouth road which has been cordoned off.

Police in Brightstone Road by the junction with Medina Road, Portsmouth. Police in Brightstone Road by the junction with Medina Road, Portsmouth.
Police in Brightstone Road by the junction with Medina Road, Portsmouth. | supp

A police officer was seen stood in the middle of Brightstone Road by the junction with Medina Road, Cosham, and blocking entry around 7am this morning.

A crime scene has been placed across the road where a police car is parked up.

Hampshire police have been contacted for details on the incident.

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice