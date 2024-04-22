WATCH: Portsmouth protester taken to ground and arrested after dispute escalates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Protesters staged a sit-in protest at Barclays bank in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on Saturday that led to three people being arrested. The bank has been targeted by campaigners since October 7 over alleged links to Israel.

According to the Portsmouth and South Downs Palestine Solidarity Group, six people had been sitting inside the bank holding placards and Palestinian flags. Three people were then arrested when they were leaving for refusing to share their names and addresses with officers.

In the video clip, the man is accused by the officer of “harassing staff and customers” at the bank before he is asked for his name and address. But the protester responds by saying: “I’ve not talked to the staff or customers.”

The pair continue to disagree before the stunned protester is handcuffed and arrested. The video cuts to him lying on the ground with two officers surrounding him.

A nearby person is then heard saying to the officers: “Let him go. It’s ridiculous. He’s just protesting against genocide and war crimes.”

Police officers then attempt to block off the person videoing the incident as people beg to have the protester released by chanting “free, free”. The video cuts to the protester - who is now sat up - before giving his version of events.

He tells the camera that he has been arrested for anti-social behaviour after harassing a person but says the individual he was speaking to was in fact “supporting” them - suggesting police had misread the situation. The video finishes with the protester being escorted into a police van by several officers.

A spokesperson for the group said at the weekend: "We are defiant and will not stand by whilst a genocide is carried out. We will not comply with a policing system designed to uphold war crimes."

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said on Sunday: “We can confirm that we have arrested three people in connection with protest activity in Portsmouth on Saturday. It was reported that a small number of protestors had entered Barclays Bank on Commercial Road. It was reported that these individuals were causing intimidation towards customers and staff.