WATCH: Terrifying moment mum forced to swerve out way of car driving wrong way on M27

This is the terrifying moment a mum was forced to swerve out the way of a car driving the wrong way on the M27 on Tuesday evening.

Readers of The News’ Hampshire Traffic and Traffic Facebook group said it was “scary” and reported how they were forced to “swerve like mad” to avoid a head-on crash while heading eastbound near Southampton at junction 2 around 7.40pm.

A video posted by Mildred Bailey showed the busy motorway before a car suddenly appears with its lights heading towards her car in the fast lane - before she has to take abrupt action and pull into the central reservation area.

Police said the car then continued to travel the wrong way along the A31 before it was tracked to an address in Wiltshire. The force told The News they have arrested a woman, 79, over dangerous driving.

Ms Bailey, recounting her ordeal after it happened, said: “(It) was scary. Hope the police catch them. Currently cuddling with my child, incredibly grateful not to die today.” She added: “Luckily I didn’t have my baby in my car.”

Another driver said: “I was driving too, had to swerve like mad and nearly crashed. Never experienced something like that. I thought I made it up.”

Another person recalled a similar incident on the M3 from last week that led to a crash. They posted: “Again. This happened on the M3 the other day resulting in a massive accident.”

A fourth reader said: “What the hell is wrong with people or do they have a death wish.”

A fifth added: “I don’t understand how people manage to drive the wrong way down a motorway. Baffles me.”

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.39pm with reports of a silver Honda Accord driving the wrong way along the eastbound carriageway of the M27 between junctions 1 and 2, with hazard lights activated.

“The vehicle continued on the wrong side of the road onto the A31 travelling through the New Forest, before leaving the dual carriageway.

“Further police enquiries led officers to an address in Wilton, Wiltshire, where a 79-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. She has been bailed until 29 January 2025 while further enquiries are conducted.

“Anyone who saw this vehicle, or captured it on Dash Cam, from junction 2 of the M27 to Stoney Cross between 7.39pm and 7.45pm is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44240471597.”