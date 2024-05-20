Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two males were spotted being arrested by police outside Clarence Pier in Southsea on Sunday.

Police make arrests by Clarence Pier. Pic: Stuart Vaizey

Several officers and three force vehicles attended the scene outside the pier’s entrance by Wimpy near Clarence Esplanade around 7.30pm.

One male was seen being escorted into a police vehicle by officers before a second male was taken into a police van while flanked by officers.