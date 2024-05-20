WATCH: Two males being arrested by police outside Clarence Pier in Southsea
Two males were spotted being arrested by police outside Clarence Pier in Southsea on Sunday.
Several officers and three force vehicles attended the scene outside the pier’s entrance by Wimpy near Clarence Esplanade around 7.30pm.
One male was seen being escorted into a police vehicle by officers before a second male was taken into a police van while flanked by officers.
Police have been approached for more information on the incident.