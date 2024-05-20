WATCH: Two males being arrested by police outside Clarence Pier in Southsea

By Steve Deeks
Published 20th May 2024, 12:53 BST
Two males were spotted being arrested by police outside Clarence Pier in Southsea on Sunday.

Police make arrests by Clarence Pier. Pic: Stuart Vaizey

Several officers and three force vehicles attended the scene outside the pier’s entrance by Wimpy near Clarence Esplanade around 7.30pm.

One male was seen being escorted into a police vehicle by officers before a second male was taken into a police van while flanked by officers.

Police have been approached for more information on the incident.

