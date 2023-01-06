News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

WATCH: Video shows Hampshire police arriving at 'suspicious' incident outside Portsmouth bank

THIS was the moment police arrived at the scene of a ‘suspicious’ incident outside a bank in Portsmouth today.

By David George
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 6:05pm

The video above shows police arriving in Cosham High Street at 1.04pm after hearing reports of an incident at NatWest. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said they received reports of a man being threatened and forced to withdraw money.

NOW READ: Gosport man charged after police officer assaulted during disturbance near Rowner Road

Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘It was reported that a man had been threatened and asked to withdraw money from his bank account. No-one has been injured.

Suspected bank robbery at NatWest in Cosham High Street
Most Popular

‘Specialist officers attended the scene and have arrested a man and two women in connection with this incident. Officers remain at the scene at the current time.’

Cosham high street was filled with spectators and two shop workers who wished to remain anonymous said the police took the suspects to a nearby car park where they were put into a police car.