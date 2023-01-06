WATCH: Video shows Hampshire police arriving at 'suspicious' incident outside Portsmouth bank

The video above shows police arriving in Cosham High Street at 1.04pm after hearing reports of an incident at NatWest. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said they received reports of a man being threatened and forced to withdraw money.

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘It was reported that a man had been threatened and asked to withdraw money from his bank account. No-one has been injured.

Suspected bank robbery at NatWest in Cosham High Street

‘Specialist officers attended the scene and have arrested a man and two women in connection with this incident. Officers remain at the scene at the current time.’