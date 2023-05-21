Waterlooville Asda receives payment for BBQ after appliance stolen from supermarket
Police have confirmed that a BBQ which was stolen from a supermarket has now been paid for.
An earlier appeal published by Havant Police said they were looking to speak to two women in connection with the theft. A circulated image showed two females with a BBQ stuffed into the boot of a silver VW Beetle.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the cooking appliance was swiped from Asda in Portland Road, Waterlooville, on May 17 – between 11.10am and 11.25am.
Havant Police have now confirmed that following the appeal, the appliance has been paid for. They are continuing their investigations.
The force said on Facebook: ‘Following our post this morning regarding the theft of the BBQ from ASDA, the store have been in contact and have received payment for the BBQ. We have identified the suspects and will progress the investigation, thank you all for the support.’