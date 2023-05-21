News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years

Waterlooville Asda receives payment for BBQ after appliance stolen from supermarket

Police have confirmed that a BBQ which was stolen from a supermarket has now been paid for.

By Freddie Webb
Published 21st May 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 15:58 BST

An earlier appeal published by Havant Police said they were looking to speak to two women in connection with the theft. A circulated image showed two females with a BBQ stuffed into the boot of a silver VW Beetle.

NOW READ: Young man, 20, named and charged with supplying drugs

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the cooking appliance was swiped from Asda in Portland Road, Waterlooville, on May 17 – between 11.10am and 11.25am.

The BBQ was stolen from Asda in Portland Road, Waterlooville. Picture: Google Street View.The BBQ was stolen from Asda in Portland Road, Waterlooville. Picture: Google Street View.
The BBQ was stolen from Asda in Portland Road, Waterlooville. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular

Havant Police have now confirmed that following the appeal, the appliance has been paid for. They are continuing their investigations.

The force said on Facebook: ‘Following our post this morning regarding the theft of the BBQ from ASDA, the store have been in contact and have received payment for the BBQ. We have identified the suspects and will progress the investigation, thank you all for the support.’