An earlier appeal published by Havant Police said they were looking to speak to two women in connection with the theft. A circulated image showed two females with a BBQ stuffed into the boot of a silver VW Beetle.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the cooking appliance was swiped from Asda in Portland Road, Waterlooville, on May 17 – between 11.10am and 11.25am.

Havant Police have now confirmed that following the appeal, the appliance has been paid for. They are continuing their investigations.