Waterlooville attacker who left man critically injured after plunging knife into stomach pleads guilty in court
An attacker who left a man critically injured after plunging a knife into his stomach has pleaded guilty in court.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read
Jamie Benn, 22, of Cunningham Road, Waterlooville, was initially charged with attempted murder and threatening a person with a blade following the incident around 4.30am on May 1 in Mill Road, Waterlooville.
Benn has now admitted the lesser charge of wounding with intent at Portsmouth Crown Court following the attack on a male in his 30s. The victim was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital with a serious injury to his abdomen. He has since been discharged.
Benn was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on November 17.