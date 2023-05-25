News you can trust since 1877
Waterlooville attempted murder: Police update on critically injured man as alleged attacker due in court

A man left critically injured following a stomach stabbing has now been discharged from hospital – as the alleged attacker is set for a court appearance.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th May 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 15:30 BST

Police charged Jamie Benn, 22, of Cunningham Road, Waterlooville, with attempted murder and threatening a person with a blade/sharp pointed article in a public place in connection with the incident. The charge comes after police were called shortly before 4.30am on Monday May 1 to a report that a man had been stabbed in Mill Road, Waterlooville.

Officers attended Queen Alexandra Hospital where a man in his 30s from Waterlooville was present with a serious injury to his abdomen. Police have now confirmed he has since been discharged.

Mill Road in Waterlooville, on Monday, May 1, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (010523-2821)Mill Road in Waterlooville, on Monday, May 1, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (010523-2821)
Mill Road in Waterlooville, on Monday, May 1, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (010523-2821)
Benn has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 30.

