Waterlooville attempted murder: Police update on critically injured man as alleged attacker due in court
Police charged Jamie Benn, 22, of Cunningham Road, Waterlooville, with attempted murder and threatening a person with a blade/sharp pointed article in a public place in connection with the incident. The charge comes after police were called shortly before 4.30am on Monday May 1 to a report that a man had been stabbed in Mill Road, Waterlooville.
Officers attended Queen Alexandra Hospital where a man in his 30s from Waterlooville was present with a serious injury to his abdomen. Police have now confirmed he has since been discharged.
Benn has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 30.
