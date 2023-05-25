Police charged Jamie Benn, 22, of Cunningham Road, Waterlooville, with attempted murder and threatening a person with a blade/sharp pointed article in a public place in connection with the incident. The charge comes after police were called shortly before 4.30am on Monday May 1 to a report that a man had been stabbed in Mill Road, Waterlooville.

READ NOW: Bus attacker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers attended Queen Alexandra Hospital where a man in his 30s from Waterlooville was present with a serious injury to his abdomen. Police have now confirmed he has since been discharged.

Mill Road in Waterlooville, on Monday, May 1, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (010523-2821)

Benn has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 30.

SEE ALSO: Mud rescue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.