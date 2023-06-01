Waterlooville fly-tipper has to pay more than £6,000 after dumping insulation

Nicky Vincent, of Houghton Avenue, Waterlooville, was convicted of unauthorised disposal of waste under Section 33 and Section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act.

The court heard that on the evening of March 12, 2021 a van hired from U-Drive was observed on CCTV visiting The Parkwood Centre, Aston Road, Waterlooville on two separate occasions, and black bags filled with insulation were fly-tipped into two skip bank containers.

Both containers were filled to capacity, with the second deposit comprising of black bags of insulation thrown onto the ground between the two skip banks. A fridge was also deposited.

The vehicle used had been hired to Masonry Preservation Ltd, of which Nicky Vincent was sole director.

Vincent was found guilty in his absence at court. The magistrates, noting the clean-up costs required, imposed a fine of £2,640.00 and also ordered him to pay £3,156.00 for full costs and £438.33 compensation to Cyan Power on whose land the fly-tip was deposited.

Councillor Gwen Robinson, deputy leader and cabinet lead for communities and housing at Havant Borough Council, said: ‘'The illegal disposal of waste in our communities blights the lives of our residents and businesses alike.

‘Not only is it an eyesore that is expensive and time consuming to deal with, but it damages the environment and encourages vermin. The council will not tolerate those who negatively impact the lives of others by fly tipping and will always investigate and seek to prosecute those responsible.’