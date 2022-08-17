Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suspected drugs, as well as various drugs paraphernalia, a significant amount of cash and mobile phones were located and seized at the property this morning (Wednesday, August 17).

The Waterlooville man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, and he remains in police custody at the current time.

Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Fae Blundell, who is leading the investigation, said: ‘We were able to conduct this warrant as a direct result of intelligence submitted to us.

‘We encourage people to please continue to report suspicious behaviour and suspected drug dealing in your neighbourhood to us, as the information provided helps us develop the bigger picture that leads us to take action and remove drugs from the streets, as well as the related harm that drugs cause.’