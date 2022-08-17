News you can trust since 1877
Assaults of two men in separate incidents at same Hilsea location leads to police investigation

POLICE are investigating after two men were assaulted in separate incidents at the same location at an industrial estate in Hilsea.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 5:32 pm

Officers were called at 11.34am today (August 17) to a report that a man had been assaulted at Admiral Park in Hilsea.

At midday, police received another call which was reporting that a second man had been assaulted at the same location.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Both incidents are currently under investigation and enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances.’