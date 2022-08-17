Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called at 11.34am today (August 17) to a report that a man had been assaulted at Admiral Park in Hilsea.

At midday, police received another call which was reporting that a second man had been assaulted at the same location.

Police investigation.

