Waterlooville man, 37, in court facing multiple charges of raping girl under 13

Paul Abbinnett, 37, of Oracle Drive, Waterlooville, faced 12 charges relating to sexual abuse of a girl when he was in the dock at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday. During a plea hearing, he denied five counts of rape on a girl under 13, and a count of rape on a girl aged 13,14,15.

The defendant also pleaded not guilty to a single charge of attempted rape on a girl under 13, two counts of sexual assault on a girl under 13, and three charges of inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity. The alleged offences ranged from between June 2013 to February 2021.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse