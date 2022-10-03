News you can trust since 1877
Waterlooville man arrested on suspicion of assault after attacks in Lee-on-the-Solent

A MAN from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of assault, police have confirmed.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 8:54 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 8:55 pm

The 35-year-old was arrested this afternoon (Monday, October 3) in Manor Way, Lee-on-the-Solent, by police investigating two assaults that had taken place.

In a Facebook post, Gosport police said: ‘The assaults occurred in Lee a short time before.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

‘Fareham & Gosport R&P (Teams A & E) were on hand to track down the male and make the arrest.’

‘One in custody’, tweeted the Gosport police Twitter account.

