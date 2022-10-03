Waterlooville man arrested on suspicion of assault after attacks in Lee-on-the-Solent
A MAN from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of assault, police have confirmed.
The 35-year-old was arrested this afternoon (Monday, October 3) in Manor Way, Lee-on-the-Solent, by police investigating two assaults that had taken place.
In a Facebook post, Gosport police said: ‘The assaults occurred in Lee a short time before.
‘Fareham & Gosport R&P (Teams A & E) were on hand to track down the male and make the arrest.’
‘One in custody’, tweeted the Gosport police Twitter account.