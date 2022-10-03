Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show Hampshire Constabulary recorded 605 offences in 2021-2022 in the year to March.

This is up significantly from the 315 figure the year before.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows metal thefts in Hampshire have almost doubled in a year. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Of these crimes, 189 were infrastructure-related, including the stripping of metal such as roofing lead from buildings, taking electricity or railway cables, or stealing vehicle parts.

The other 416 were non-infrastructure related, including stealing scrap metal or war memorial plaques.

Nesil Caliskan, chair of the Local Government Association (LGA), said several factors such as increases in metal prices have caused the spike.

He added: ‘Metal theft is extremely damaging and costly and has the potential to affect a range of people and businesses.’

Amid the climbing figures, Hampshire police chief inspector Marcus Cator said: ‘We take reports of thefts of metal seriously and will explore all available lines of enquiry to tackle those committing these offences and bring them to justice.

‘We will also continue to issue advice to our communities on how to deter thieves, and work with our partners and neighbouring forces to share information to help reduce thefts.’

Chief Insp Cator encouraged people to report any incidents via 101 or the police website, especially scrap metal dealer who think they have received stolen goods.

