A Waterlooville man has been convicted of fly-tipping after he was captured on a hidden camera in a country lane dumping a tonne of building waste.

Gary Lamont was caught in the act | Winchester City Council

Gary Lamont, 52, of Wagtail Road, was caught red-handed following the incident on Tuesday 18 July 2023. He was busted after a surveillance camera installed as part of a joint operation by Winchester City Council and Swanmore Parish Council captured images of the offence taking place in Mare Lane, Owslebury, Winchester.

Mr Lamont was seen dragging a one tonne builder’s bag out of the rear of a small Mercedes van and then returning to the van with an empty bag. A pile of green waste was subsequently discovered dumped in the undergrowth. He pleaded guilty at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Magistrates sentenced Mr Lamont to a fine of £866 and ordered him to pay full prosecution costs of £1,247.27, a compensation order for clearance costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £346, making a total to pay of £2,549.27.

The result meant Winchester City Council has now achieved a second successful camera-based prosecution for a fly-tipping offence in as many months.

Winchester City Council deputy leader, councillor Neil Cutler said: “Winchester City Council has a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping across our district as this criminal behaviour causes huge damage to our local communities, wildlife and the environment. This is another case where footage from one of our hidden surveillance cameras has been instrumental in securing a conviction.

“We also rely on reports from the public to prosecute – I’d encourage anyone who witnesses or captures footage of someone dumping waste illegally in our district to report it.”

Reports of fly-tipping can be made on the council’s website at www.winchester.gov.uk/report , via the Your Winchester app or by calling 0300 300 0013.