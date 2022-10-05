Picture: Getty Images/Creatas RF

Jonathan Oliver, 49, who lives in Catherington Lane, Waterlooville has been charged with two offences pertaining to an incident in Downend Road, Portchester, which both happened on Thursday, September 29.

He is charged with aggravated burglary – aggravated because he was in possession of hammer and a knuckleduster which had been modified with a spiked blade – and attempted murder.

The burglary charge says he inflicted grievous bodily harm on the man whom he is accused of trying to murder.

Oliver appeared before magistrates in Southampton on Saturday and will next appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on October 27 for a plea hearing.