Waterlooville man charged with attempted murder after burglary in Portchester
A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with attempted murder following a burglary.
Jonathan Oliver, 49, who lives in Catherington Lane, Waterlooville has been charged with two offences pertaining to an incident in Downend Road, Portchester, which both happened on Thursday, September 29.
He is charged with aggravated burglary – aggravated because he was in possession of hammer and a knuckleduster which had been modified with a spiked blade – and attempted murder.
The burglary charge says he inflicted grievous bodily harm on the man whom he is accused of trying to murder.
Most Popular
-
1
'Special' Waterlooville dog trainer, 42, given emotional send-off at funeral including guard from man's best friend
-
2
Hampshire railways: Police provide fresh details on person hit by train at St Denys railway station
-
3
Portsmouth fireworks: Firework nights confirmed, where they are taking place and why some cancelled
Oliver appeared before magistrates in Southampton on Saturday and will next appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on October 27 for a plea hearing.
Police said they were called at 7.55pm on Thursday to Downend Road, and that a man in his 60s was taken to hospital with multiple injuries but has since been discharged.