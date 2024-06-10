Waterlooville man charged with burglary and sexual assault after alleged attack on woman and theft

By Joe Buncle
Published 10th Jun 2024, 14:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A 38-year-old man from Waterlooville has been charged with burglary, assault and sexual assault.

Lee Alan Kneller, 38, of Chaffinch Green, was arrested on Saturday 8 June following an incident earlier in the day on Vian Road, where it is alleged he assaulted a woman in her 40s and then stole her handbag.

Kneller was charged yesterday (Sunday 9 June) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today.

Related topics:Waterlooville