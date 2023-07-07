Michael Tweed, of Fir Copse Road, Waterlooville, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today after being charged with supplying Class A drugs. Officers from the District Priority Crime Team in Havant arrested a male on Wednesday (July 5) following a stop and search.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Teams and District Policing Team searched an address in Broadmere Avenue, Leigh Park, and another in Fir Copse Road, Havant Police reported on Facebook. The force said: ‘During searches, officers seized suspected Class A drugs, estimated to be valued in excess of £30,000.

Michael Tweed, 39, of Fir Copse Road, Waterlooville, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today (July 7). He was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

‘Following enquiries, 39-year-old Michael Tweed, of Fir Copse Road in Waterlooville, was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. A 41-year-old man was also arrested by officers on suspicion of Being Concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.