Waterlooville man named and charged after alcohol stolen from Sainsbury's and Food Warehouse
A MAN from Waterlooville has been charged with shoplifting after alcohol was stolen from two stores.
Raymond Brain, 41, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court in February after being connected to theft from a shop incidents. On January 19, roughly £250 of vodka was stolen from Sainsbury’s in Hambledon Road.
Approximately £80 worth of alcohol was also taken from Food Warehouse in Wellington Retail Park on January 24. Local officers have been proactively responding to incidents of shoplifting in Waterlooville over the past week.
Brain, of Magpie Walk, Waterlooville, was arrested on January 25. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘Officers investigating several shoplifting incidents in Waterlooville have now charged a man.
‘Raymond Brain, 41, of Magpie Walk, has been charged with two counts of theft from a shop. He has been remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Friday, February 17.’