Raymond Brain, 41, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court in February after being connected to theft from a shop incidents. On January 19, roughly £250 of vodka was stolen from Sainsbury’s in Hambledon Road.

Approximately £80 worth of alcohol was also taken from Food Warehouse in Wellington Retail Park on January 24. Local officers have been proactively responding to incidents of shoplifting in Waterlooville over the past week.

Vodka was stolen from Sainsbury's in Hambledon Road, Waterlooville. Picture: Google Street View.

Brain, of Magpie Walk, Waterlooville, was arrested on January 25. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘Officers investigating several shoplifting incidents in Waterlooville have now charged a man.