Waterlooville man spared jail for twice assaulting same woman but must pay £538
A MAN who twice assaulted the same woman has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 11:04 am
Lindsay Muchena, 38, of Betula Close, Stakes in Waterlooville, was found guilty of two charges of assault by beating on March 27 and May 3 last year.
Portsmouth magistrates imposed a 12-month restraining order banning him from contacting the victim.
He was handed a 20-week jail sentence suspended for a year.
He must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
Muchena must pay £100 compensation, a £128 victim surcharge and £310 prosecution costs.