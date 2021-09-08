Waterlooville man spared jail for twice assaulting same woman but must pay £538

A MAN who twice assaulted the same woman has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

By Ben Fishwick
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 11:04 am

Lindsay Muchena, 38, of Betula Close, Stakes in Waterlooville, was found guilty of two charges of assault by beating on March 27 and May 3 last year.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a 12-month restraining order banning him from contacting the victim.

Portsmouth pensioner jailed for sexual touching just months after he assaulted a...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He was handed a 20-week jail sentence suspended for a year.

He must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Muchena must pay £100 compensation, a £128 victim surcharge and £310 prosecution costs.

