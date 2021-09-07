Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Albert Howarth, 69, admitted four charges of assault by beating in relation to ambulance crews in Southampton in March last year.

The OAP, of High Street, Cosham, also admitted sexually assaulting a woman in the summer last year.

At Portsmouth Magistrates' Court, Howarth was handed a 59-week jail sentence.

He must sign the sex offenders' register for seven years and pay a £156 victim surcharge.

The court was told he has a history of assaulting emergency workers, and has failed to address alcohol issues in the past.

He was drunk when he sexually touched his victim.

The court was told he had a suspended sentence in March 2019 for assault by beating.

