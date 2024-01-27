Joanna Derkacz, 37, was found dead on Thursday December 28 inside a house in Nevinson Way. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched an ongoing investigation to establish what happened.

Her partner Stephen Sexton was charged with two counts of coercive or controlling behaviour. It is alleged the 36-year-old controlled Joanna for a period of 16 months before her death. He has since been bailed to an address in Totton from his Nevinson Way address after not entering any pleas at court.

Today, on Saturday, Janury 27, a “Justice for Joanna” march was held in Derkacz’s memory, with participants marching across Portmouth carrying signs which bore anti-domestic abuse messages and slogans such as “enough is enough.”

Crowds gathered at 10am at the NCP car park on Portsmouth Market Way by Cascades Shopping Centre, before marching to Commercial Road, along London Road and to the Eastern Hampshire Police Investigation Centre.

Joanna’s sister previously released a moving tribute to her on behalf of the family. It read: “To my lovely sister. If flowers grow in heaven, on land that’s wild and free, Lord, place some in my sister’s arms, and tell her they’re from me. Please tell her that we love her, and miss her every day, and tell her there’s still so much to say.

"Remembering her is easy, She’s in everything we do, We miss her so much every day, but we know she’s safe with you. If tears could build a stairway, made from all the pain, I would walk right up to heaven, and bring her back again.

"Lord, please take care of her, and I hope she will see, that she was such a special daughter, auntie, and sister to me. We will love you always sweet angel, you didn’t deserve this. I’ll fight for the justice till my last breath.”

An online fundraiser to support Joanna’s family and help to cover funeral costs has raised more than £10,000.

Magdalena Sobczyk, who organised the Gofundme, wrote: “Joanna was a loving daughter, sister, auntie and friend. Everyone who got a pleasure meeting her knew that she would leave a mark wherever she went. Her smile will never be forgotten, her laugh is still heard, and her loss will never be understood and accepted. She was a wonderful person who never refused to help anyone, she was able to go above and beyond for those she loved.

“Now we are in a position where we can do something for Joanna's loved ones. We would like to ease her family’s struggles at this time and help them by removing the financial burden of laying her to rest. Any amount would be highly appreciated.”

You can donate here https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-and-memorial-for-joanna.

