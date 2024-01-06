Stephen Sexton has been granted bail after he was charged with coercive or controlling behaviour following the death of his partner. He appeared in court for the first time on January 5, accused of two counts of coercive or controlling behaviour. It is alleged that the 36-year-old controlled his partner of three years, Joanna Derkacz, for a period of 16 months before her death. Joanna, a 37-year-old recruitment consultant, was found dead at their home in Waterlooville, Hampshire, on December 28.

Appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court, Sexton entered no pleas in relation to the two coercive behaviour charges and he successfully applied to be released on bail to an address in Totton, Hampshire.Prosecutor Andrew Coley said: "In this case an enquiry remains ongoing."At the centre of it is Joanna Derkacz, who was found dead on December 28 by family members."Sarah Hallett, defending, told the court Sexton has not been charged with any offence in relation to Miss Derkacz's death and that bail 'should be a presumption'.