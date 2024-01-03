Waterlooville murder probe: Tribute paid to 37 year-old Joanna Derkacz as police investigate unexplained death
As previously reported, police were were called at 11:30am on Thursday 28 December to a report that Joanna’s body had been located inside a house on Nevinson Way in Waterlooville.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has launched an ongoing investigation to establish what happened.
A 36 year-old man was treated for injuries to his arms and arrested at the scene. He received medical treatment at hospital over the weekend and has now entered custody where he is being questioned by detectives on suspicion of murder, coercive or controlling behaviour, and criminal damage. At a virtual hearing with Portsmouth Magistrates Court this afternoon (Wednesday 3 January) a warrant of further detention was granted to allow detectives further time to interview the man until Friday 5 January.
A force spokesperson said: “Due to previous police contact in the weeks before Joanna’s death, we made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who have informed us they are conducting an independent investigation into the prior police contact.
Today (Wednesday, January 3) Joanna’s sister released the following tribute on behalf of her family:
“To my lovely sister.
“If flowers grow in heaven,
On land that’s wild and free,Lord, place some in my sister’s arms,And tell her they’re from me.
“Please tell her that we love her,And miss her every day,And tell her there’s still so much to say.
“Remembering her is easy,She’s in everything we do,We miss her so much every day,But we know she’s safe with You.
“If tears could build a stairway,Made from all the pain,I would walk right up to heaven,And bring her back again.
“Lord, please take care of her,And I hope she will see,That she was such a special daughter, auntie, and sister to me.
“We will love you always sweet angel. You didn’t deserve this. I’ll fight for the justice till my last breath.”