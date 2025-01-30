Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 87-year-old murder suspect has died - bringing a close to a police probe over the suspicious death of an 82-year-old woman in Waterlooville.

The male pensioner, who has not been named, was arrested on suspicion of murdering the victim at an address in Rosemary Way around 2.30am on Monday April 22 last year after concerns for her welfare were raised in the quiet residential road.

Police and paramedics attended the scene but sadly the woman was pronounced dead. The force previously said the suspect “required medical treatment prior to formally entering custody”.

A police spokesperson said at the time: “We were called at 2.25am on Monday to reports of a concern for welfare for an 82-year-old woman at an address on Rosemary Way in Waterlooville.

“Officers and colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service have attended, but despite the best efforts of emergency services, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers. We are continuing to establish the circumstances leading to her death.

“An 87-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Now the force has revealed their probe is over after the suspect had recently died. A spokesperson said: “Our investigation has concluded following the death of the 87-year-old man who was arrested as part of our enquiries.”