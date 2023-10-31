A Waterlooville paedophile who left a girl with mental scars that will “never end” has been jailed for more than three years.

Ruthless predator Paul Abbinnett, 38, of Oracle Drive, attempted to seduce the “extremely vulnerable” child into sex - before he was ousted and sent to jail for three years and six months at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Abbinnett had claimed he was just “having a laugh” during the trial but jurors convicted him of one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity in 2020. He was found not guilty of rape a child under 13, sexual activity with a child, attempted rape of a child under 13, causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in a sexual activity and sexual assault of a child under 13.

Paul Abbinnett. Pic: Hants police

The sentence hearing was told how Abbinnett engaged the girl in sexual activity with him after sending lewd messages encouraging her to perform oral sex on him and telling her to wait naked for him. “(The victim) was extremely vulnerable. He took advantage of this,” prosecutor Matthew Lawson said.

Mr Lawson told the court how police recovered short Snapchat videos of Abbinnett stroking the girl’s breasts, moving his face side to side in her chest and rubbing her chest under a cover.

James Caldwell, defending, said the fallout from Abbinnett’s offending had led to “serious ramifications to the defendant outside court” due to “high emotional states” with the defendant losing his job and him now set to lose his home. Family members had also been impacted following his conviction in July.

Mr Caldwell said Abbinnett did not feel a probation report “fairly or accurately reflected his state of mind” but judge Michael Bowes KC said the defendant had shown “no remorse” after maintaining his innocence there was “nothing sexual in (his messages)”.

The judge said the offending amounted to “serious sexual abuse” and was “so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence can be justified” before adding: “The jury rejected (your claim) you were just having a laugh or using inappropriate language. Your intention was that (sexual activity) would take place even though in the end it did not.”

Speaking of the impact on the girl, judge Bowes said: “The effect on her has been profound. She is undoubtedly very damaged as a result of your conduct. It is to be hoped she will start to make a good recovery.”

The judge said Abbinnett would be released halfway through his three and a half year sentence. Details of a sexual harm prevention order will be fixed at a subsequent hearing. His sex offender registration requirements would be “indefinite”.

The girl was in court for the hearing with her family but a decision was made to not have her victim impact statement read out.

But after the hearing the family said: “No sentence would be enough for what he made her suffer but knowing he is now known for what he is - and that it will now stay with him for life on the sex offenders register and some prison time - has made a big difference.

“We would like to thank everyone that has worked with us and supported us through these times.”

A previous family statement had said: “He took the innocence from a child and turned her life upside down. He controlled and manipulated her and caused a lot of damage.