Police Constable David Longden-Thurgood, of Waterlooville, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court and is accused of raping a mother in her 30s at her home. Jurors heard the defendant met the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officer on an online dating site in October 2020.

Rebecca Fairbairn, prosecuting, told the jury that the 48-year-old defendant ‘would not take no for an answer’. She described how the complainant invited the defendant to her house after they met on Bumble and exchanged a series of sexualised messages.

Pictured: David Longden-Thurgood. Picture: Will Dax/Solent News & Photo Agency

Ms Fairbairn said they chatted before the defendant began kissing the woman and she removed her bra from under her t-shirt. She added the complainant was ‘comfortable’ with this because she fancied the defendant, but when they decided to go upstairs to continue watching the television on her bed, she told him: ‘No funny business.’

Ms Fairbairn said when they got to the bedroom, the defendant took his clothes – aside from his boxer shorts – and got into bed. The pair began to ‘spoon’ each other.

She added started being more sexually intimate, but as Longden-Thurgood removed his boxers, the complainant said: ‘I do not want to have sex, we are not going to have sex.’

The defendant replied: ‘Don’t worry, we won’t have sex,’ the prosecutor told the court. Ms Fairbairn said ‘without warning’, the defendant then penetrated the complainant.

Pictured: Winchester Crown Court Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency

She said: ‘At that stage she thought “What do I do? I have told him and he hasn’t listened”.

‘She didn’t know how he would react, she felt she couldn’t risk her children waking.’ Ms Fairbairn added: ‘She said again ‘I do not want sex’ but he then said words to the effect of “It feels too good, I can’t stop now".

The prosecutor said after the defendant left her house, the complainant sent him a message saying: ‘I just I kept saying “No, we are not having sex”.’

She said Longden-Thurgood replied: ‘Sorry babe, to spoon after all that and not have sex.’ Ms Fairbairn added: ‘The defendant didn’t think (the complainant) had a right to agree to some sexual activity and not everything.’

