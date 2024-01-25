A force spokseperson said: "We are looking to speak with man in the attached images after several shoplifting incidents were reported at the Tesco Express in Grassmere Way, Waterlooville. On 6, 7 and 17 January, a large amount of chocolate, thought to have a collective value of around £400, was reportedly stolen from the store. A man described as being white, aged 20-30, average build and wearing a hat, was seen in the area on 6 and 7 January and we are looking to speak with him as he may have seen what happened."