Waterlooville police search for man after string of Tesco shoplifting incidents - witness appeal
Police are looking for a man pictured at the scene of a string of shoplifting incidents - during which chocolate worth hundreds of pounds was stolen.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is investigating the series of thefts, which took place at a Waterlooville supermarket, and has asked witnesses to come forward.
A force spokseperson said: "We are looking to speak with man in the attached images after several shoplifting incidents were reported at the Tesco Express in Grassmere Way, Waterlooville. On 6, 7 and 17 January, a large amount of chocolate, thought to have a collective value of around £400, was reportedly stolen from the store. A man described as being white, aged 20-30, average build and wearing a hat, was seen in the area on 6 and 7 January and we are looking to speak with him as he may have seen what happened."
If you recognise this description or the images attached, or if you have information that could help with the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 44240015767 or go online to report via How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit their website.