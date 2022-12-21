Bruno Sala, 35, of Middle Park Way in Leigh Park, has been on trial over two counts of rape and one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Portsmouth Crown Court since last week. Police launched an investigation before charging Sala following reports that a woman had been raped at an address in Waterlooville on two separate occasions in March and April this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case has been hit by delays after Sala was initially meant to go on trial on October 3. Despite the trial finally getting underway last week, it had to be called off half-way through due to ‘jury issues’. It means the trial will not happen until next year now.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse