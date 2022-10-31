As previously reported in The News, Robert Harms, 35, refused to attend court for three ‘theft from a shop’ charges, using threatening words and behaviour, common assault, and driving while disqualified. He was also due to be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court for criminal damage after wiping poo across a cell intercom at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre in Airport Service Road, Portsmouth, on August 19.

But Harms, of Mercury Place, Waterlooville, did show up in court on this occasion - and was promptly jailed and banned from driving. The court was told how Harms, along with a man and a woman, made off with children’s clothes worth just under £5,500 after three raids on Next, Selbourne Road, Havant, on May 18 and 19.

Robert Harms. Pic Hants police

Then on July 23, Harms spotted two female jail officers he recognised from Winchester prison at the Co-op in Middle Park Way, Havant, just after 6pm. The court heard how Harms followed the women around the shop while ‘staring’ at them before declaring he knew who they were. He warned them: ‘I’m on the run from police but I will be back in B-wing.’

Despite the officers ignoring Harms he continued his harassment towards them. ‘I’ll give you £500 if you bring stuff in (to prison),’ he asked before turning more aggressive: ‘I’ll get inmates to smash your face in. I’ll **** all over you when I’m back in B-wing.’

Harms followed the women outside before he got into the driver’s seat of one of their cars. He then swung his hand at one of them - but she was able to move out the way. Pictures of Harms sticking his middle finger up were taken by the officers as they drove off. The female officer who was on the receiving end of the attempted punch said the incident had ‘made me feel paranoid’ and ‘unsettled at work’.

Harms again fell foul of the law on August 19 when police spotted the banned driver accelerate through a red light. The officers chased him before he was caught and arrested. While in police custody, Harms smeared faeces across the cell.

The court was told of Harms ‘struggles with addiction’ to drugs, with his offending linked to his addiction. He has been ‘in and out of prison for a long time’, the court heard. Harms has 41 convictions for 112 offences to his name.

Harms had been released from custody earlier this year but then breached his licence terms by failing to engage with probation. He pleaded guilty to all the charges during the hearing.

Judge William Ashworth said Harms had tried to ‘bully’ the prison officers by offering to ‘pay money to bring items in’ amid his abusing onslaught. He added: ‘It left one of the victims paranoid about her family’s safety and hers when at work. It was unfair for them to be blackmailed when recognised by an inmate.’