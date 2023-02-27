The man was found inside the Warburton Road address in Southampton at 1.08am on Saturday with serious injuries before he was later pronounced dead at the scene. On Sunday officers arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of murder. Now following further enquiries, the woman will have no further action taken against her, police said. A post-mortem has now been carried out and confirmed the man died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

A scene remains in place in Warburton Road while detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident. Detective chief inspector Dal Andrews said: ‘We are in the early stages of the investigation and enquiries are in hand to establish the circumstances surrounding this man’s death.

Police appeal

‘We are urging anyone who was in the Warburton Road area between 9pm on Friday February 24 and 2am on Saturday February 25 and has any information that could assist our investigation to get in touch.

‘We’re also particularly keen to hear from anyone who has private CCTV footage including ring doorbell that may have captured something between these times. Similarly, if you were driving in the area and have dash-cam, please contact us.

‘We would like to reassure the local community that we are conducting extensive enquiries to establish what happened and we would again like to thank local residents for your help and understanding while these continue. Increased patrols will continue in the area. If you are concerned or have any information, please don’t hesitate to speak our officers.’

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 and quote Operation Hibiscus or the crime reference number 44230077698.

You can also send information including CCTV footage online by going to mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC23W01-PO1 quoting the same reference number.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

