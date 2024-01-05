A “terrified” woman savaged by a suspected XL Bully as she was entering her property is now “living in fear” from the “vicious” dog.

The woman was left “shocked and scared” as the ferocious animal bounded up the stairs of her communal address in Laburnum Road, Waterlooville, before lunging at her and sinking its teeth into her stomach. She was left with a large gash across her belly which was treated at a hospital walk-in centre where she was given antibiotics for seven days.

Police and Havant Borough Council are investigating the “awful” incident at the Guinness Partnership address just before Christmas on December 22. The woman, aged in her 30s who does not want to be named, said she had just returned home and was about to open her door when she was suddenly mauled by the “aggressive” dog, which had no muzzle or lead on.

The victim's injured stomach following the suspected XL Bully attack

The female told The News: “I had my keys in my hand when the dog came bounding up the stairs towards me and sunk its teeth into my stomach. I was so shocked and scared…I just froze and went rigid. I tried to push her off before the male owner grabbed her and shoved her into the flat. He said ‘sorry’.

“I always knew the dog was vicious but never thought it would attack a human. It has attacked two dogs before. He can’t control it and doesn’t have it on a lead or wearing a muzzle which it is supposed to be.

“It’s made me terrified of everything. I don’t know if it will happen again, or whether the dog will be there again when I am. I shouldn’t be afraid in my own home. I don’t want to live with a dangerous dog near me. It could have been a child, which worries me to death.”

The victim said she is now “living in fear” and has “nightmares”. Her doctor has prescribed her sleeping tablets and told her to contact a mental health support service. She said the injuries would have been much worse but for a thick jumper and T-shirt she was wearing.

An XL Bully: Jacob King/PA Wire

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 1.10pm on Friday December 22 to reports a woman had been assaulted by a dog at an address on Laburnum Road in Waterlooville. Officers attended and have spoken with the woman and an investigation has been launched.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries, we need to speak to all parties involved before this can be progressed further and this will take place as part of our investigation in due course. We are working with local authorities to establish whether the dog involved is an XL Bully, as reported to us, but this has not yet been confirmed by the local dog warden. Enquiries are ongoing.”