Man rapes victim on Bognor Regis beach during the night as police start investigation

Police are hunting down a man who raped someone on a beach.
By Freddie Webb
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called to the beach in the early hours of Tuesday, June 20. The incident happened in an area close to The Esplanade in Bognor Regis, at 12.35am.

Sussex Police said: ‘Police were called in the early hours of Tuesday (June 20) after the victim reported being raped by an unknown man on the beach. It happened around 12.35am in an area off The Esplanade, between the junctions with Lennox Street and Clarence Road.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers following the rape. Picture: Habibur RahmanThe victim is being supported by specialist officers following the rape. Picture: Habibur Rahman
‘The victim is being supported by specialist officers while the investigation is ongoing.’ Sussex Police have released a description of the attacker.

‘The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5ft 10ins and of slim build with light brown hair,’ they said. ‘He was wearing a black t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.’

The force added that detectives are appealing for witnesses following the sexual assault. They are encouraging anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time of the rape to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police via their website, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Costa. Anonymous reports can be submitted to the independent charity Crimestoppers online, or by calling 0800 555 111.