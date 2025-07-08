'We have no idea why' - Southsea venue owner angry as windows smashed

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Jul 2025, 12:29 BST
The owner of a Southsea venue that had its windows smashed said: “We have no idea why he did it.”

Five windows were smashed at Farm Kitchen placeholder image
Five windows were smashed at Farm Kitchen | Farm Kitchen

Five windows were damaged at Farm Kitchen, Palmerston Road, by a man covering his face with a scarf at 2am on Sunday, as reported. No one has been arrested yet.

Nino Taycur, owner of the venue, said he wants to find who’s responsible for the attack. “The man smashed five of my windows then walked away. We have no idea why,” he added.

“We’re not going to step back. Whoever did it, we’re not afraid of anyone.”

Police said they had “received a report of criminal damage” before adding: “The damage was caused at around 2am with several windows being smashed.”

Watch Nino speak out on the attack in the video attached.

