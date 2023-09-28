Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sick North End pervert Terry Neale, 55, was identified after a contact of his, Stephen Porter, was arrested in June 2020 by officers from the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

Porter was convicted of child sexual exploitation offences in September last year and jailed for 20 years. The pair had known each other for more than 20 years and met up in Australia when Porter was coaching youth Australian football players.

Terry Neale. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Neale, a well known football and swimming coach in the Portsmouth area, appeared in The News during the Covid pandemic in 2020 about how he received “zero government support” after his photography business “fell off a cliff” when the coronavirus lockdown hit. In a candid interview, Neale spoke at length about his struggles and was even happy to be video interviewed – all while harbouring his warped secret of child exploitation and degradation having joined forces with one of Australia’s biggest padeophiles.

Paedophile Neale was ousted after “shocking” videos were recovered by AFP officers in 2013. In one of Neale’s videos, a young boy is getting dressed after bathing at the predator’s house. Neale can be seen speaking with the child and providing towels.

Other videos shared by Neale showed pupils getting changed at swimming pools in the Portsmouth area. In another video, Neale appears to place a bag on a bench and adjusts a hidden camera. He’s then seen walking around the changing room talking to naked boys.

In further videos of children’s swimming lessons, taken with a hidden camera in August 2013, Neale is wearing wet clothing and goggles, suggesting he has been in the water with pupils.

Terry Neale outside his home in North End Picture: Habibur Rahman

Neale was employed by a swimming school at the time and also worked as a local amateur youth football coach for various teams, none of which had knowledge of his offending until it was discovered by the AFP. The victims in the UK videos have been spoken to and safeguarded.

Neale was arrested by NCA officers at his home address in January 2021. He appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to voyeurism and possessing and making indecent images of children. He also admitted one count of arranging / facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child under 13. Two counts of possessing extreme pornographic images will lie on file. He is due to be sentenced at the same court on 15 January. He was granted bail.

NCA operations manager Martin Ludlow said: “Terry Neale flagrantly abused the position of trust he’d held in the community in the most shocking way. He should have been someone to be looked up to and admired, but instead he preyed on innocent young children to satisfy his and Stephen Porter’s sexual gratification. His offending was cowardly and devious.

“The NCA will continue to do all it can, in collaboration with international partners like the Australian Federal Police, to pursue offenders like Neale and protect the victims of online child sexual abuse.”

In his interview with The News in September 2020, Neale, a former finance manager, said: “The government has repeatedly ignored calls from millions of people like me who have been left out in the cold through no fault of their own. It just seems incredibly harsh. It’s a kick in the teeth that we’re being continually ignored.

“I’m born and bred Portsmouth, a taxpayer for 35 years, never been unemployed and never claimed any benefits. Last month I had to swallow my pride and claim benefits for the first time in my life because I’ve only had three days of work since lockdown began.