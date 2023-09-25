Portsmouth voyeur jailed for 22 months after secretly filming teenage girl and making indecent images of children
Voyeur Malachy O’Donnell, of Meredith Road, Hilsea, was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for the same period after being sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court.
The pervert admitted making 12 indecent images of children in 2020 and had filmed a teenage girl without her knowledge in 2017.
In early 2021 police received information relating to the upload of indecent images of children to an internet site. “As a result of our enquiries a warrant was obtained and a search of an address was undertaken. Subsequent examination of electronic devices led to O’Donnell being charged with three offences of making indecent images of children and voyeurism,” a police spokesman said.
A victim impact statement read out at the sentencing hearing said: “I trusted him and he completely violated and exploited me for his own gain and pleasure. I can never forgive him.”
Investigating officer PC Gemma Southcott said: “Whilst these were not contact offences the impact on the victims is significant. The victim of the voyeurism charge had prepared a statement that was read out at sentencing that underlines the lasting effects on her life. I’m pleased that this sentence shows how seriously the courts take this kind of offending.
“Tackling online viewing of indecent images and safeguarding children online is a priority for police and we will do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.”
Anyone who has any concerns about child abuse should contact us on 101. “We recognise that not everyone has the confidence to speak to police, but there are support services available that can help you if you are a victim of abuse,” the spokesman added.
Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood or is concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline confidentially on 0808 800 5000 or email [email protected]. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.