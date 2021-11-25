'We've made the White Ribbon Day Promise to tackle violence against women in Portsmouth'

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan who has signed the White Ribbon Day Promise

As part of the pledge that marks White Ribbon Day on November 25, participants are vowing to never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.

Portsmouth district commander superintendent Clare Jenkins said: ‘We have made this pledge to support White Ribbon Day in ending male violence against women by calling on men to take action to make a difference.

‘Policing will not stop after White Ribbon Day and we will continue to tackle the perpetrators of violence towards women. We are coordinating our response towards violence against women and girls and looking at key areas of pursuing perpetrators, protecting those who need our help and making safer spaces while improving trust and confidence in policing.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief executive officer of Portsmouth City Council, has signed the White Ribbon Day Promise

David Williams, chief executive of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘White Ribbon Day highlights the importance of the ongoing work to prevent male violence against women. We can all play our part - at home, work, or school - to raise awareness and be prepared to call out violence or abusive behaviour when we see it. I have made the promise to never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women, and encourage everyone in Portsmouth to do the same.’

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: ‘Nationally, a woman is killed every three days and the number of women homicide victims is at its highest level in fifteen years, but local reports over the last year have been of particular concern too.

‘People should be able to feel safe when going about their everyday lives and walking the streets they live in. Whilst I will continue to be a strong voice on these issues in parliament, we all have a part to play in changing culture, empowering women and preventing violence in the first place.

‘That's why I'm proud to support the White Ribbon campaign and sign up to the promise to never commit, excuse or remain silent about violence against women. I strongly encourage others to do the same and together we can tackle this serious and growing problem.’

Editor of The News, Mark Waldron, has made the White Ribbon Day Promise Picture: Sarah Standing (191119-2458)

Editor of The News, Mark Waldron, said: ‘Violence against women and girls is a serious issue and one we should all take a stand against.

‘By signing the promise we are not only doing this symbolically but pledging to take action whenever we witness this ourselves, which is an important step towards change.’

Duke Harrison-Hunter, from Pompey in the Community, said: ‘The reason I made the pledge is because I feel strongly about this subject because I grew up around serious domestic violence when I was a child at the age of nine and the impact is traumatising.

‘Violence against women is criminal. We have to work together to make sure that we stand up for the rights of women and girls.

Duke Harrison-Hunter, from Pompey in the Community, has signed the White Ribbon Day Promise

‘It's important that people should get behind this cause because there are far too many women dying or being abused from men who clearly are ego-driven and controlling and not in touch with their feelings.’

Carl McCarthy, consultant headteacher at the Flying Bull Academy in Portsmouth, said: ‘It is important to raise awareness about important issues. The staff team here at Flying Bull are united in supporting this message.’

Barry Hewett-Dale, finance assistant at the Flying Bull Academy, said: ‘I chose to get involved as it’s so important that we don’t turn a blind eye to woman suffering abuse, we all have a duty of care to others and to help those who are still being abused, please get involved you could be the difference in helping someone to be safe tonight.’

Ben Dale, learning and pastoral worker at the Flying Bull Academy, said: ‘When I heard about White Ribbon Day I thought it was very important to share it with the staff at Flying Bull. I want to try and raise as much awareness as I can about this fantastic charity. Hopefully many more people will make the promise.’

Staff from the Flying Bull Academy in Portsmouth who have signed the White Ribbon Day Promise

You can make the promise at whiteribbon.org.uk/promise.