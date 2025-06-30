Officers stopped a suspected stolen van in Portsmouth blocking a busy road.

Two police cars boxed-in a van at the traffic lights on Anglesea Road on Saturday (June 28) afternoon. Video footage shows officers working at the scene, with a trail of traffic behind them.

A suspected stolen van was stopped on the A3 in Portsmouth. | The News Portsmouth

Members of the public stopped to watch what was going on at around 4pm. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the vehicle was suspected to have been stolen, and an investigation is ongoing.

He added: “At 4.04pm on Saturday, June 28, officers stopped a van on Anglesea Road which was suspected to have been stolen out of county.

“The vehicle was recovered for further enquiries. No one has been arrested at this time.”