A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? Officers investigating a report of shoplifting in Whiteley would like to speak with him as part of their enquiries. Between 4.20pm and 4.40pm on Tuesday 9 April, a brand new and empty iCandy pram was stolen from the Mamas & Papas store at Whiteley Shopping Centre.

“Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries and are now in a position to release an image of a man they would like to speak with. He has been described as being white, aged in his 30s and around 5ft 7ins tall. He was wearing a black coat and dark jeans. Do you recognise the man in the image? Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident?”