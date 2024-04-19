Whiteley Mamas and Papas theft sees pram stolen as Hamsphire police launch witness appeal
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? Officers investigating a report of shoplifting in Whiteley would like to speak with him as part of their enquiries. Between 4.20pm and 4.40pm on Tuesday 9 April, a brand new and empty iCandy pram was stolen from the Mamas & Papas store at Whiteley Shopping Centre.
“Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries and are now in a position to release an image of a man they would like to speak with. He has been described as being white, aged in his 30s and around 5ft 7ins tall. He was wearing a black coat and dark jeans. Do you recognise the man in the image? Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident?”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 and quote the reference number 44240149122.
You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via their website.