Whiteley man admits having more than 5,600 indecent images of children

Haydn Grant, 46, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court last week where he faced three charges.

He pleaded guilty to making category A, B and C images of children.

He had 5,608 at category C – the least severe rating used by police. Grant had 12 of the worst rating, and 24 graded at B.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File photo of police in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Grant, of Coriander Way, Whiteley, was bailed to appear before magistrates again on June 18.

A district judge ordered him to sign the sex offenders' register in the meantime.

He had the images between October 2014 and December 2019.

Probation will compile a report on him.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron