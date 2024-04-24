Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, April 14 at the Marks & Spencer's store in Whiteley shopping centre. £2,000 worth of wine and champagne was reportedly stolen and police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

Police are are asking for anyone to come forward that knows this man following a Whiteley shoplifting incident where £2,000 of goods were stolen.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Between 1.10pm and 2pm on Sunday 14 April, bottles of wine and champagne worth approximately £2,000 were stolen from the Marks & Spencer store at Whiteley Shopping Centre. Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries and are now in a position to release an image of a man they would like to speak with.

“He has been described as being white, aged in his 40s, of slim build, around 5ft 10ins tall, with short dark hair. He was wearing grey jeans, a grey shirt, a grey blazer jacket with a grey and white scarf. Do you recognise the man in the image? Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident?”