Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There is currently one flood warning where ‘flooding is expected’ and this warning is in place for Fareham and this means that residents should act appropriately.

The Environmental Agency has automatically issued this warning based on rising river or tidal levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you live in this area, do not drive or walk through flooded areas.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England. Flood warnings are also in place in the area. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

There are also numerous flood alerts that have been issued across the area to notify residents that there is a chance of flooding. These areas are: