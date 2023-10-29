Environmental Agency issue flood warnings for Fareham, Hayling Island, Gosport, Portsmouth and Port Solent
There is currently one flood warning where ‘flooding is expected’ and this warning is in place for Fareham and this means that residents should act appropriately.
The Environmental Agency has automatically issued this warning based on rising river or tidal levels.
If you live in this area, do not drive or walk through flooded areas.
There are also numerous flood alerts that have been issued across the area to notify residents that there is a chance of flooding. These areas are:
- Fareham to Portchester
- Hayling Island
- Hillhead to Gosport
- Portsmouth
- Port Solent to Brockhampton
- Isle of Wight Coast
You can set up flood warnings which can be directly sent to your phone. Click here for more information.