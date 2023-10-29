News you can trust since 1877
Environmental Agency issue flood warnings for Fareham, Hayling Island, Gosport, Portsmouth and Port Solent

Following the heavy rainfall over the past few days flood warnings have now been put in place.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Oct 2023, 11:39 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 11:40 GMT
There is currently one flood warning where ‘flooding is expected’ and this warning is in place for Fareham and this means that residents should act appropriately.

The Environmental Agency has automatically issued this warning based on rising river or tidal levels.

If you live in this area, do not drive or walk through flooded areas.

A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England. Flood warnings are also in place in the area. Picture: Habibur Rahman.A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England. Flood warnings are also in place in the area. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England. Flood warnings are also in place in the area. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
There are also numerous flood alerts that have been issued across the area to notify residents that there is a chance of flooding. These areas are:

  • Fareham to Portchester
  • Hayling Island
  • Hillhead to Gosport
  • Portsmouth
  • Port Solent to Brockhampton
  • Isle of Wight Coast

You can set up flood warnings which can be directly sent to your phone. Click here for more information.

For information about what to do if your area floods, click here.

For more information about the weather and flood warnings, visit the Met Office website.

