Wickham man named and charged with threatening people with a machete in town square

A man has been charged with threatening people with a knife in a town square.
By Freddie Webb
Published 11th Jun 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read

William Joseph Castle, of The Circle, Wickham, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on June 26 following an incident in Wickham Square. A man was seen wielding a machete and being aggressive towards people on March 9.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 5.25pm. Officers arrested a 39-year-old man, who has now been charged.

William Joseph Castle, of The Circle, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court later this month. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.William Joseph Castle, of The Circle, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court later this month. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘William Joseph Castle, of The Circle, has been charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence.

Castle has been bailed with conditions. Two men from Fareham, aged 46 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of theft and affray, and possession of an offensive weapon, affray and shoplifting respectively – in relation to the public order incident in Wickham Square.

Both have been placed on conditional police bail.