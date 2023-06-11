The powers were introduced on Friday evening at 5pm and covers an area across Southsea from Eastney to Gunwharf Quays. A previous order was implemented on May 26 and lasted until May 29.

Youths were found to have been hurling stones at people while also subjecting them to vile abuse. The police powers – which covers landmarks such as South Parade Pier, Canoe Lake, Clarence Esplanade, the Hotwalls and the Camber – allows officers to move individuals and groups on from an area and ban them from returning until the order is lifted.

Under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, it is a criminal offence for anyone failing to comply with the order – with arrests being possible. These capabilities were enforced eight times during the last dispersal order, with two children also being frogmarched home to their parents.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said this latest implementation comes after several reports of public order incidents, theft and anti-social behaviour.

Officers will have these powers until 4.59pm today. Police said: ‘We are aware that these incidents are caused by a very small minority of our young population, and would like to thank those who are enjoying the area safely in the warmer weather.

‘Those behaving responsibly do not need to worry about dispersal, this order is in place to protect those enjoying the area legally and safely, and will target perpetrators of criminality and anti-social behaviour. Officers have been patrolling the seafront, and will continue to do so to address these issues.

‘During our last dispersal order in the area, a number of individuals were moved on after being directed by police. Those who failed to comply were taken home to their parents.’