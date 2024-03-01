Wild scrap outside Portsmouth school sees female teacher smashed in head by boy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Portsmouth Academy in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good and the inspection was published on November 23, 2023.

A 15-year-old boy from Portsmouth Academy has received a police community resolution for assault after he smacked a 43-year-old teacher who was trying to keep the peace.

A video of the incident, which took place outside the Fratton school in St Mary's Road on Thursday February 22 just before 5pm, captured the fight. During the same incident, two girls were also said to have hit another girl.

A video of the incident, which took place outside the Fratton school in St Mary’s Road on Thursday February 22 just before 5pm, captured the fight. During the same incident, two girls were also said to have hit another girl.

In the video, the boy suddenly launches a long-armed swing punch which lands on the brave female teacher’s head as she seeks to prevent hostilities erupting. The woman then puts herself between the boy and another teenager - who both tower over her - before they start throwing punches at each other's faces amid cries from onlookers of “have him”. The fight is then broken up as an apparent male member of staff assists his female colleague.

The melee continues, though, as the boy who initially struck the teacher is heard shouting “you’re dead” to his male rival as teachers hold him back. The incident also involved an altercation between girl pupils of the school. A source said “two girls punched one girl” before adding: “Now that girl is scared to go to school because it's happened three times with her. She has exams but she can't do them because the school can't provide her safety.”

A police spokesperson said: “Officers on patrol were alerted to a non-injury assault on St Mary's Road in Portsmouth shortly after 4.50pm on Thursday 22 February where a 43- year-old woman was assaulted, but not hurt. Officers have engaged with all parties involved and a community resolution for common assault was subsequently issued to a 15-year-old boy.”

A spokesperson for the academy said: “We can confirm there was an incident that took place last week outside school which involved a small number of our students. Staff stepped in quickly to de-escalate the situation and we are now working closely with the authorities to support their enquiries. As an academy, the safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and community is our highest priority and we encourage any parents or carers who may have concerns to contact the academy directly.”